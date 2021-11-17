Horrifying BBB Plan for Lobbyists & Central Government

















Democrats were crashing and burning but thirteen Republicans handed them a victory, a lifeline, with a $1.2T wasteful, pork-filled bill, some of which goes to extreme climate change measures meant to turn us into a socialist nation.

Far worse than that is the amnesty-socialist bill that Democrats hope to pass this week, the Build Back Better Act, which they claim is only $2.1 trillion. It also gives amnesty to at least 7 million anonymous illegal aliens, but you can be sure that it will be a lot more.

Rob Schmitt gave a rundown on the bill on his Newsmax show last night. It will add about two to three trillion to the national debt. It sets aside $10 billion to upgrade the Department of Energy (the people destroying our fossil fuel industry).

Here are a few more: $585 Billion for family benefits [welfare subsidies], $555 Billion for climate change mitigation [while they’re clueless on the issue], $335 billion to expand health care benefits [welfare], $210 billion for individual tax credits [welfare], $310 billion for housing and other initiatives [welfare], $290 billion to delay or reduce revenue from 2018 tax cuts and job act [raising taxes], $100 billion for immigration reforms [illegal immigration].

Watch Rob Schmitt:

EVERYONE WILL PAY

Joe Biden, who simply reads what is on the teleprompter, said the bill will cost nothing and won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. That is not true.

The left-leaning Tax Policy Center wrote, as reported by Forbes, “Taking into account all major tax provisions, roughly 20 percent to 30 percent of middle-income households would pay more in taxes in 2022.” They also say that for people making $54,000 to $97,000 a year, only 1% of that group will see any benefit and the benefit will only amount to an average of about $20.

That’s from a leftist group. It doesn’t take into account the inflation that will result. Inflation is a tax.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “If the $4 trillion House spending bill passes, the U.S. will have the highest combined federal and state personal income tax rate in the developed world.”

We certainly won’t be competitive.

“Under the Democratic plan, the combined U.S. top rate would climb to 57.4% by 2026. The U.S. would leap over 22 other countries in the OECD tax ranking, including Italy (47.2%), Sweden (52.3%), and even France (55.4%).”

Taking nearly 60% of your income is fair to Democrats. It won’t stop there, of course. Whatever they need is what they will take.

Senator Thune said everything they are talking about will raise prices, lower incomes, and tax the middle class. He noted that the SALT provision will release the cap on real estate tax benefits for the wealthy, letting the middle class pay for them instead. It’s a huge windfall to millionaires.

Schmitt noted that the two more-moderate Democrats Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are opposed to phony accounting gimmicks giving the impression the bill is trillions less than it actually is. Hopefully, they will vote against it.

They are wasting your money and they are using it to divide white and non-white Americans with racist provisions throughout.

