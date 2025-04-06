Reportedly 100K Supporters Rally for Marine LePen in France

Populists throughout Europe are under assault by globalists of the radical left. They are using the same tactics we saw used against President Trump. They smear them and try to imprison them on campaign finance violations or other questionable charges.

Marine LePen supporters rally for her on Sunday.

Reportedly, 100,000 French people rallied in support of Marine LePen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from running for office for five years. She was found guilty of a ten-year-old campaign finance charge she didn’t commit.

French President Macron could pardon her but she isn’t looking for a pardon.

LePen said half a million people have petitioned to let her run for President.

ADMIN POST. A sea of red, white and blue in Paris as patriots hit the capital following the political persecution of @MLP_officiel and the banning of her in elections. The Le Pen are the pinnacle of good for France and FN growing rapidly in support, especially amongst the… pic.twitter.com/BQEDL9ucqB — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 6, 2025

BREAKING: Chilling moment Marine Le Pen leads thousands of patriots in singing the national anthem Marine Le Pen will never stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/LVFf7jRRRx — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) April 6, 2025

She mentioned Martin Luther King Jr. in her speech.

Marine Le Pen mentions Martin Luther King Jr in a speech at a National Rally event in Paris. https://t.co/sK0RHzilFS Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8T3hYsWlzW — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2025

French Prime Minister, Francois Bayou, accused President Donald Trump of meddling in France’s domestic politics by publicly supporting her.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said Le Pen is a victim of a “witch hunt.” He claimed that she had been prosecuted for her political beliefs. “FREE MARINE LE PEN!”

During an interview with Le Parisien magazine, Bayrou said he believed Trump’s words constituted interference in French domestic affairs.

“Yes, and interference has become the law of the world,” the prime minister replied.

“There are no longer any borders for major political debates. What happens at home is relayed to Washington. And we are rightly moved by what is happening in Türkiye, for example,” Bayrou added, referring to the ongoing anti-government protests in Istanbul and other major Turkish cities.

“For three-quarters of a century … we have believed that our conception of democracy and the rule of law would irresistibly impose itself everywhere on the planet. The alliance around the United States was just that: the alliance of freedoms,” Bayrou said.

Asked whether it was “no longer true,” Beyrou said, “We are suddenly discovering that the world has changed.”

“On several continents, some are trying to create an illiberal international of indecency, which has decided that human rights, the rule of law, and democratic understanding between nations should be a thing of the past,” he argued.

