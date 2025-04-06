Sec. Rubio Slams the Door on the Failed State of South Sudan

Secretary Marco Rubio is revoking the visas for all South Sudanese in the country. The country is a failed state, and many of the people, but not all, are coming for the welfare.

“I am taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and to restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately, due to the failure of South Sudan’s transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner.”

One must wonder why they don’t want their own citizens back. South Sudan is a failed state.

The AP wrote, “The decision means South Sudanese could be returned to a nation again on the brink of civil war or unable to seek the U.S. as a haven.”

South Sudan is always on the brink of war.

The Department of State said South Sudan was “taking advantage of the United States” by failing to comply with US efforts to return people to the east African country, adding that the measures would come into effect immediately.

“Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them,” it said.

Christopher Landau, the deputy secretary of state, said the South Sudanese government wouldn’t engage diplomatically. It allegedly began with one citizen, but it’s a good move, whatever the case. The past regime allowed everyone in the country, including some very bad people.

Unfortunately, there will be some we would like to keep, but the overriding principle supersedes that. The solution is for South Sudan to take their illegal aliens back.

531,000 Told to Leave in March

In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration agency told 531,000 illegal immigrants wrongly paroled into the country to leave or face deportation. If they are deported, they cannot come back legally. They were given reprieve for two years and must leave within that timespan.

The only people who usually get parole are legitimate asylum seekers. If any of these people have an asylum case, they can stay.

According to the Washington Examiner, between March 28 and Monday, March 31, the DHS agency of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services notified more than 531,000 immigrants that their parole and employment documents would soon expire.

They can notify the CBO Home Phone App to let the government know they are leaving.

The prior administration did not award parole to people according to the law. After two years, they must leave.

It was given to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. These countries are communist countries with many criminals and terrorists.

NEW: More than 500K migrants flown into the US under the Biden admin’s parole scheme for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans will soon all receive this notice that their permission to be in the U.S. is terminated. pic.twitter.com/9E7Um8quVc — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) March 28, 2025

Democrats imported a lot of unvetted people from radical Islamist and communist countries. It makes one wonder.

Let’s review the southern border crossing when Democrats were in charge. The Biden/Harris administration sent forklifts to

RE-OPEN the TX border AFTER it had been secured by TX. Democrats intentionally flooded our country with millions of UNVETTED Illegals. Democrats HATE us. pic.twitter.com/irJqqlqNc2 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 4, 2025

Democrats plan to protest outside Tom Homan’s house because they still want open borders.

Border czar @RealTomHoman responds to reports that a planned protest is slated to take place outside his New York home amid a drop in border encounters under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/4vp24xcVXb — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email