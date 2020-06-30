MO couple who waved guns at a mob are in a lot of trouble

A Missouri couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were frightened when an allegedly unruly mob of about 100 people broke a gate and marched into their private community. The couple began waving guns around and they are now in trouble with a Soros-funded Circuit Attorney who is “alarmed” and “won’t tolerate use of force.”

One journalist claims the couple broke state law.

They came out brandishing guns, Mark with a rifle, and Patricia a handgun. The couple appeared to wave them at the crowd, yelling at them to leave, saying it is private property.

The McCloskeys were quickly doxed and threatened. The mob wants them destroyed and that might happen.

Mr. McCloskey gave an interview about the incident. He said someone forced the gate and he told them it was private property. Then he got his rifle, yelling it was private property.

He told the reported: “At that point, everybody got enraged. There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd. And they were they broken the gate were coming at us.”

THEY’RE IN TROUBLE

Gardner is an activist who opposes property rights and appears to be a socialist.

The Soros-funded circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner is “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault.”

She tweeted this statement:

In her second tweet, she wrote, “My office is currently working with the public and police to investigate these events. Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

In a statement released Monday, the couple denied they broke the law, and said they “support Black Lives Matter.” Violence and destruction of property by a small group of white “agitators” prompted the McCloskeys to fear imminent harm and arm themselves, the statement said.

“The peaceful protesters were not the subject of scorn or disdain by the McCloskeys,” the statement reads. “To the contrary, they were expecting and supportive of the message of the protesters.”

Journalist Jonathan Myerson Katz tweeted that the couple might have been breaking state law.

Missouri law says a person “commits the offence of unlawful use of weapons” if “he or she knowingly exhibits, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner.”

The McCloskeys are actually Black Lives Matter supporters:

So it turns out the gun-toting couple: -Supports BLM

-Are Democrats

