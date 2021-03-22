Antifa violently assails conservative teen high school kids









Turning Point USA held a rally on Saturday in Washington state. It was a small rally in support of the Second Amendment. Most of those in attendance were teenage high school students.

Communist/anarchist Antifa militant extremists showed up looking to become violent and pretend shutting down speech is anti-fascism.

They became violent as they always do.

They threw a water bottle at the head of a 17-year-old girl at one point. Democrats are not complaining or arresting them. They only pursue misbehaving conservatives with vigor.

Grown men attacking teenage girls and they get away with it. That’s okay?

One threatened to lynch these high school kids. There are no police to protect them.

Someone From The Antifa Group Threw A Water Bottle At The Pro Trump Supporter Group Hitting A Woman In The Back Of The Head And The Woman Is Speaking With Police To File Charges Against The Antifa Group #Olympia #Washington Source: https://t.co/ktEj9Gn32F pic.twitter.com/WCr3EUHaeJ — J̵̟̦̲̞̭̱̀̈́͑̄̇̈́̚͝ustice (@The_Justice7) March 20, 2021

Washington state citizens are on their own. Police can’t and won’t protect you. It’s a scary truth to a sad reality. — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 21, 2021

Related