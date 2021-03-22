Antifa violently assails conservative teen high school kids

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Turning Point USA held a rally on Saturday in Washington state. It was a small rally in support of the Second Amendment. Most of those in attendance were teenage high school students.

Communist/anarchist Antifa militant extremists showed up looking to become violent and pretend shutting down speech is anti-fascism.

They became violent as they always do.

They threw a water bottle at the head of a 17-year-old girl at one point. Democrats are not complaining or arresting them. They only pursue misbehaving conservatives with vigor.

Grown men attacking teenage girls and they get away with it. That’s okay?

One threatened to lynch these high school kids. There are no police to protect them.

