Reporter Called Joe Biden on His Secret Global Phone

Joe Biden recently lawyered up, and it happened after House Oversight learned about his secret global phone. Peter Schweitzer was on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show on Sunday and said that Joe Biden was using a secret cell phone paid for by Hunter’s business.

“It was from AT&T…it was $300 a month. It was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world,” Schweitzer said.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has subpoenaed the records from the phone.

John Solomon of Just the News had questions for Joe Biden, so he called his once-secret global cell phone and Joe answered. He never changed the number.

