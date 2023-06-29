NY State Declared a Sanctuary for Transitioning Children

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation making New York State a sanctuary for those illegally giving children sex-change drugs, hormones, or surgeries.

Hochul finalized the legislation before she showed up at the New York City Pride parade, according to TimCast. The parade was co-sponsored by four New York state senators. The hard left has co-opted PRIDE. It’s now simply about destroying the culture.

New York Senate Bill S2475B “prohibits consideration of a law of another state that authorizes a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on the parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming care in custody cases,” the law reads.

Law enforcement agencies are barred from “cooperating with or providing information to any individual or out-of-state agency or department regarding the provision of lawful gender-affirming care performed in this state,” as well.

“I stand together with champions of this movement who have joined us today to say no more,” Hochul said, according to the Gothamist. “We will give you the template, rest of the country. We will show you what you need to do.”

The law “prohibits the issuance of a subpoena in connection with certain out-of-state proceedings relating to seeking health or related information about people who come to New York to receive gender-affirming care” and “prohibits the arrest of a person for performing or aiding in the lawful performance of gender-affirming care within this state.”

Children can be given sex changes without punishment from the government.

No one gets arrested:

“A police officer may not arrest any person for performing or aiding in the performance of gender-affirming care within this state, or in procuring or aiding in the procurement of gender-affirming care in this state if the gender-affirming care is performed in accordance with the provisions of any other applicable law of this state.”

Also, TimCast says Governor Hochul signed an amendment requiring New York State employees to use “preferred pronouns.”

She pushes totalitarianism every chance she gets.

It’s open season for child abusers, especially Munchausen and other mentally ill parents. One thing I learned in education, some parents hate their children. It goes against every instinct, but they exist.

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

City of New York Pride Parade, June 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fxNp4pzueg — Tony Marano (@AmaranoTony) June 28, 2023

In 2017 after Toronto police were banned from marching in that city’s pride parade, New York City invited them to participate in their parade.

Spectators cheered & applauded as they marched by…🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bx8fcx0yNQ — Tom Chapman 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@realTomChapman) June 26, 2023

