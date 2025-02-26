Bezos’s WaPo Op-eds Will Promote Freedom & Free Markets – Not Satire

Jeff Bezos posted a note on X that he shared with the Washington Post this morning. He appears to be doing a 180 on freedom and free markets, which is very good news. Obviously, we can’t trust him, and all of these companies suddenly doing an about face can’t be trusted, but let’s take what we can get when we can get it.

However, please don’t assume we have become naïve at the Sentinel.

The Bezos Message

“I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning: I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.

“We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others. There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.

[What a feeble excuse for what they have done.]

“I am of America and for America and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else.

“Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity. I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift; it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision.

“We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction. I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinions. I’m excited for us together to fill that void.”

“Jeff”

It is amazing how fast one’s values and ideologies can shift when you’re not grounded. No one could get most of us to betray freedom and free markets.

