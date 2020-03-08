Reporter suspended on Twitter for telling the truth about protected leftist

Carlos Maza is an unpleasant gay pundit who attacks people of the right and was able to get a right-wing comedian Steven Crowder de-monetized on youtube after he called Maza what he calls himself.

A reporter for the New York Post explained in a researched article how Maza is a hypocritic, a socialist, and a “gay wonk.” Maza is extremely rich and prattles about eating the rich. The reporter, Jon Levine, simply told the truth. Everything in the story is factual.

Maza got the reporter suspended.

THE TWEETS

Levine first tweeted a link to his story.

“Dear god can we STOP taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy” — @gaywonkhttps://t.co/gGFbC496PV — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 7, 2020

After the first suspension, he was allowed back on Twitter and told it had been a mistake. Then he was suspended again for the same story. His page is back up and the far-left is tweeting that he’s a Nazi who supports Nazis, which is clearly untrue. Mr. Levine deleted the “offending tweets” so here are the screenshots. Mr. Levine took them down.

They described Mr. Maza’s wealth:

The story Mr. Levine wrote explained that rich Mr. Maza was bashing James Carville, a Democratic strategist, for being too rich. Levine asked Carville about it:

I reached out to @JamesCarville to respond to the evidence presented in this story — he offered me the following “I don’t have a billion dollars, but whatever I have my daddy didn’t give me. I think I inherited, like, $11,000.” — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

Whatever rich Mr. 1% Maza wants, Mr. 1% Trustafarian gets.

This is Mr. Levine’s recent message:

I urge everyone reading to take their own screenshots. I have no idea how long any of this info — or I myself —will be allowed to exist here! — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020