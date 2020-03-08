Jesse Jackson ‘thanks God for Bernie,’ endorses him before MI primary

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Guess we no longer have to wonder whether Jesse Jackson is a communist. He came out for Bernie just before the critical Michigan primary. During his endorsement speech, Jackson said, “Thank God for Bernie.” We don’t think God is the one he should thank.

Jackson thinks Bernie will put an African American woman on the Court. Bernie did say he would while he was pandering, but really Jesse? You’re counting on that?

He said Sanders represents the most progressive path that will help African Americans catch up socially and economically. “Our needs are not moderate,” he said.

First, before he can help the black community, Bernie will have to pay off all those rich donors he is beholden to.

Socialism can NOT be a democracy of, by, and for the people. Jesse is confused.

These are the 13 reasons Jackson supports the communist:

Sanders also endorsed Jackson’s run for the presidency in 1988.

All the communists are lining up in support:

This is the one time we might have to agree with Hillary:

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. He didn’t work until he was 41. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Meanwhile, this is Communist Bernie’s competition:

The President’s campaign came out with an ad using that sentence and the left wants it taken down as manipulated:

