Reporters Question Biden Admin: Told to Find Solace in Russian Info

White House press secretary Jen Psaki doesn’t like to be questioned whether she’s lying, diverting, or just refusing to answer. She mocks and smirks when anyone dares to delve or follow up. It’s not any more clarifying when Ned Price or John Kirby are questioned. The press has been backing off for years now, but that could be changing.

After the US murdered a family with nine children in Kabul and pretended they were enemy combatants, some in the media are now actually asking real questions. At least they did when it came to the alleged killing of an ISIS leader.

NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and AP Diplomatic Writer Matt Lee questioned Biden’s claim that the attack on Syria killed the leader of ISIS, as pointed out by WaPo reporter Felicia Sonmez in a series of tweets.

After the many lies that this administration has blathered daily, all of the media should be questioning everything they say.

According to Sonmez, the two reporters wanted proof the ISIS terrorist is dead.

Sonmez tweeted: At today’s WH and State Dept press briefings, reporters pressed for evidence to back up U.S. gov’t statements about recent events in Syria and Russia, respectively. In response, officials suggested those reporters might be more inclined to believe ISIS/the Kremlin. Yikes.

Aboard AF1, a reporter asked WH press secretary Jen Psaki for evidence to back up the claim that Qurayshi detonated a suicide bomb.

Psaki responded by asking whether skeptics think the U.S. military is ‘not providing accurate information and ISIS is providing accurate information.’

According to Sonmez, The reporter did not back down: ‘But I mean, the U.S. has not always been straightforward about what happens with civilians,’ she said. ‘And I mean, that is a fact.’

That wasn’t the end of the questions.

Sonmez tweeted: Then, at the State Department, spokesman Ned Price was repeatedly asked for evidence of the U.S. government’s claim that Russia plans to create a “false flag” propaganda video as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Price responded: If you doubt the credibility of the U.S. government, of the British government, of other governments and want to, you know, find solace in information that the Russians are putting out, that is for you to do.

Sonmez said in conclusion: It’s the job of reporters to ask for proof to back up government statements. Doing so does not mean one believes propaganda put out by U.S. adversaries. I imagine these officials know that. Are they simply throwing out these accusations in an effort to deter further Qs?

They finally figured out what their jobs are? Let’s hope it sticks. Will they apply this to political bedfellows now that they see themselves as activists and an arm of the Democrat Party?

It’s hard to be optimistic since a handful of titans rule over them.

Related