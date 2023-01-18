Reps Boebert, Greene, Gosar Get High-Profile Assignments

Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Paul Gosar have all been appointed to the House Oversight Committee. The committee will be responsible for some very intense investigations.

Reps Greene and Gosar had been stripped of all their committee assignments in 2021 over their political views and, in Gosar’s case, a bad joke.

Bill O’Reilly said Lauren Boebert and Matt Goetz would never be respected. Erick Erickson prayed for Marjorie Taylor Greene to lose her election. There are people among us who just don’t get it. These people fight, and we need fighters NOW.

THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU, JOE

The House Oversight Committee will launch some high-profile investigations, and Republicans are finally skipping over weak gentlemen and going for fighters.

According to NBC News, Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee will be focused on improving border security and investigating Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom GOP leaders have vowed to impeach. Meanwhile, the Republican-led Oversight and Accountability Committee intends to launch an investigation into Biden, and Greene appears eager to participate.

“Joe Biden, be prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy,” Greene said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the investigation won’t stop at just the Biden family but also “every bit of government being used to abuse the American people.”

The problem is getting the records. The Democrat-controlled White House and agencies will not release anything even when judges order it.

THE LEFT IS UNHAPPY

On Tuesday, the House GOP Steering Committee, which delegates committee assignments, voted unanimously to assign Greene and Gosar to the Oversight and Accountability Committee, CNN reports. Greene also nabbed a seat on the Homeland Security Committee, and Gosar returned to a previously occupied seat on the Natural Resources Committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar from their committee assignments.

The Left is unhappy. Morning Joe and Mika are accusing Marjorie Taylor Greene of antisemitism, which isn’t true. At the same time, they ignore Rashida Tlaib’s and Ilhan Omar’s actual anti-semitism. They ignored Eric Swalwell’s love affair with the Chinese spy. Aged Dianne Feinstein didn’t have to answer for her spy-chauffeur. Adam Schiff’s constant and dangerous lies were ignored. This is just a drop of the hate and lies we will see in the proverbial bucket.

