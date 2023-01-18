WEF: We Face “Mass Extinction,” It’s a “Planetary” Crisis

Many people, even some Republicans, think the fear around The Great Reset is ginned up and nothing more than a conspiracy theory. However, the Resetters are helping to shut down fossil fuels, farms, and free speech worldwide. They were behind lockdowns and forced vaccinations. The WEF Forum in Davos is announcing the sending of heavier weapons to Ukraine, and the head of the Potsdam Insitute, Johan Rockström, predicts “mass extinction.”

The elites of The World Economic Forum have thousands of their toadies infiltrating the highest levels of government by their own account.

And we can really, really trust them because Interpol is on board. Nothing says trust like one of the most feared law enforcement agencies in the world.

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

THE DEBUNKED PLANETARY CRISIS

Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research predicts mass extinction. He claims it’s no longer a climate crisis, but rather a planetary crisis.

Rockström claimed that there are “16 biophysical systems… that regulate the entire climate system on Earth” and that “nine of these 16 are showing signs of instability. Push them too far, and they will shift over from supporting humanity to starting to undermine humanity.”

Rockström is referring to something called the “planetary boundaries hypothesis,” Michael Schellenberg debunked with a team of others over 10 years ago.

It’s junk science which suits their narrative. These people are very extreme. They take some real issues and decent ideas and blow them up to planetary proportions.

The WEFers hope to gin up enough fear to get people to go along with every crazy idea they have.

MORE – The crisis is also “spiritual,” a woman with a hat added. pic.twitter.com/xZ7GRlEaAQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 18, 2023

GORE MISINFORMATION

They’re spreading misinformation. For example, Al Gore is wrong about everyting, as usual.

“We know how to get there…90% of electricity is renewable, and it’s the cheapest form of energy on the planet,” Gore said, among other incorrect statements.

JUST A GATHERING

The mainstream media and radio host Erick Erickson say the World Economic Forum in Davos is just a gathering of smart people with no influence. Anyone who says otherwise is a right-wing conspiracy theorist.

We have a question, then.

Why did they announce at the Forum that the Allies plan to provide “heavier weapons” to Ukraine? That’s according to NATO chief Stoltenberg at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

Also just in, Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab’s mentor, told the World Economic Forum today that Ukraine should join NATO. That’s a sure bet to start World War III.

In addition, the US is expected to announce one of its largest military aid packages for Ukraine in the coming days, according to two US officials familiar with the plans, CNN reports.

We don’t know where the announcement will be made, but it’s coming.

The WEF also announced that we will face “catastrophic” cyberattacks within the next few years. They’re so good at predicting calamities that one one think they’re helping them to come about.

