Republican David Valadao Flips #CA21, Nancy will be mad, but she’s already mad

Republican David Valadao flipped the #CA21 House seat. Democrats failed to flip one House seat. Republicans won all 27 toss-up seats if they take #CA25, a likely win.

Republicans have picked up their 11th seat overall in the U.S. House and the third seat in California, as Republican David Valadao reclaimed the seat he lost in the farm belt two years ago,

Republicans have picked up their 11th seat overall in the U.S. House and the third seat in California, as Republican David Valadao reclaimed the seat he lost in the farm belt two years ago.

The former congressman defeated Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who ousted Valadao in the 21st Congressional District two years ago by 862 votes.

Valadao endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016 — a risk in a swing district the president lost by 15 points four years ago, Fox 26 reported. He defeated Democrat Rep. TJCox who ousted him two years ago by 862 votes.

Valadao endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016.

✅GOP flips CA 21 today. ✅GOP flips 13 House seats to date. ✅GOP flips House seats in blue NY & CA. ✅GOP wins ALL 27 “toss-up” House races. = A RED WAVE swept the country. Except in KEY swing states where tens of thousands ONLY voted for Biden❓No one is buying it. — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) November 28, 2020

✅GOP flips CA 21 today. ✅GOP flips 13 House seats to date. ✅GOP flips House seats in blue NY & CA. ✅GOP wins ALL 27 “toss-up” House races. = A RED WAVE swept the country. Except in KEY swing states where tens of thousands ONLY voted for Biden❓No one is buying it. — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) November 28, 2020