Republican JD Vance Wins in Ohio, Ron DeSantis Turns Florida Ruby Red

Republican J.D. Vance wins the race for Senate in Ohio over far-left Tim Ryan.

Vance, a venture capitalist known for authoring the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” was up against far-left Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan for retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.

Vance offered a conciliatory victory speech Tuesday night, thanking his opponent for a “gracious” phone call and offering to serve all Ohioans.

“The thing that I promised to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the people of Ohio,” Vance said. “Thanks to you we get an opportunity to do just that.”



Ben Shapiro said this is a red trickle at best.

.@benshapiro: [JD Vance] did not win a double digit victory. He should be winning a double digit victory in Ohio. That is an underperformance…This is not a red wave. This is at best, a red trickle.” pic.twitter.com/cLKW7KlZg7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 9, 2022

ALASKA

Alaska will go Republican, but if it goes to Murkowski, it’s barely Republican. Mitch McConnell pulled $9 million from Blake Masters and gave it to Lisa Murkowski. He pulled money from Dr. Oz, Tudor Dixon, and others he saw as conservative.

68% reporting from the senate race in #Alaska. Kelly Tshibaka (R), a Trump backed challenger, leads Incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski (R) by 3,196. Current vote is:

🔴Tshibaka: 89,538

🔴Murkowski: 86,342

🔵Chesbro: 19,501 Alaska uses a ranked voting system.#Midterms pic.twitter.com/ti6A3UXhTF — Joshua Harcup (@harcup_joshua) November 9, 2022

FLORIDA

“We will never ever surrender to the woke mob! Florida is where woke goes to die!”

Florida went ruby red last night. Republicans took over statewide offices. He won Miami-Dade, a Democrat stronghold. Ron DeSantis stands as a “citadel for freedom” in Florida and the world.

RON DESANTIS VICTORY SPEECH: “We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination.” pic.twitter.com/tZEFidsgp6 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2022

