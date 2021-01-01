Republican Traitors Voting to Override Trump’s Veto Named Here

Senators voted moments ago to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill. It’s the first time the Senate has had the needed two-thirds majority to override his veto.



Amazingly, more Democrats than Republicans voted not to override the veto. Seven Democrats voted no, while only five Republicans voted no.



Here are the names of the Republican Senators who voted “yes” by last name and state:



Alexander (TN)

Barrasso (WY)

Blackburn (TN)

Blunt (MO)

Boozman (AR)

Burr (NC)

Capito (WV)

Cassidy (LA)

Collins (ME)

Cornyn (TX)

Cramer (ND)

Crapo (ID)

Enzi (WY)

Ernst (IA)

Fischer (NE)

Grassley (IA)

Hirono (HI)

Hyde-Smith (MS)

Inhofe (OK)

Johnson (WI)

Lankford (OK)

McConnell (KY)

Moran (KS)

Murkowski (AK)

Portman (OH)

Roberts (KS)

Romney (UT)

Rounds (SD)

Rubio (FL)

Scott (FL)

Scott (SC)

Shelby (AL)

Sullivan (AK)

Thune (SC)

Tillis (NC)

Toomey (PA)

Wicker (MS)

Young (IN)



Here is a list of Democrats who voted not to override Trump’s veto.



Booker (NJ)

Markley (MA)

Merkley (OR)

Sanders (VT)

Van Hollen (MD)

Warren (MA)

Wyden (OR)



Republicans who voted not to override Trump’s veto are: Braun (NJ), Hawley (MO), Kennedy (LA), Lee (UT), and Paul (KY).



Senate.gov listed eight Senators who did not vote. I’ve listed the Senators who voted to override Trump’s veto so you can make an informed decision in the 2022 Senate elections.







Image from: newsmaven.io

PowerInbox