Not even in office yet and Biden’s lying

Right out of the box, senile Joe’s transition team is lying about the Trump administration. Take the latest lies about Trump’s OMB.

Biden went to the media earlier in the week to continue his whining that the Trump administration or DC officials aren’t supporting his transition team. He wants access to classified intelligence and decision-making abilities right now. It’s tied to his claim that he will magically make the COV disappear.

Ted Kaufman and his Biden transition team expect the Administration currently in office to do their work for them.

RUSS VOUGHT CORRECTED THE LIES

In a letter addressed to the head of Biden’s transition team, Russ Vought said he wanted to “correct several false statements” and noted that his agency will not allow current OMB staff to write Biden policy proposals “to dismantle this administration’s work.”

Vought writes, “As the record shows, OMB has fully participated in appropriate transition efforts including more than 45 meetings. What we have not done and will not do is use current OMB staff to write the BTT’s legislative policy proposals to dismantle this Administration’s work.”

“OMB staff are working on this Administration’s policies and will do so until this Administration’s final day in office. Redirecting Staff and resources to draft your team’s budget proposals is not an OMB transition responsibility,” Vought continued.

He concluded, “To your specific criticisms with respect to COVID, as you are aware, your team has been briefed by OMB, as well as the relevant agencies, on Operation Warp Speed and other COVID-relief efforts, including the various funding streams in use for these efforts.”

“Furthermore, there is a record of your team accessing these critical documents just last week.”

READ THE LETTER

