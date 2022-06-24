Republicans and Independents Say Government Will Abuse Red Flag Laws

The majority of Republican and Independent voters think “red flag” gun laws that allow judges to confiscate individuals’ firearms can be abused for political reasons, according to a new poll.

Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released polling data Wednesday that shows that 72.2% of Republicans and 52.3% of Independents “believe that ‘red flag’ gun control laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from individuals have the potential to be abused by local authorities and government officials to disarm their political opponents and/or citizens who disagree with them.”

Only 16.4% of Democrats agreed.

Overall, 46.7% of all surveyed said there was potential for abuse while 30.8% said there was no potential for abuse of the laws. The poll is timely since the U.S. Senate voted late Tuesday to advance a round of gun control measures that included support from 14 Republicans, reports Center Square.

REAL, WORKABLE SOLUTIONS

“Americans want real, workable solutions to the mass shootings we are seeing in this nation, but it’s obvious that they don’t see the proposed ‘red flag’ laws as the answer,” said Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler.

“Government officials at all levels have spent the last two years demonizing their opponents and using whatever means possible to censor or threaten those who disagree with them, so the idea that we should now trust those same people to not abuse a law that could infringe on basic constitutional rights is laughable.”

THE 14TH AMENDMENT, A SHOT ACROSS THE BOW

In today’s ruling overturning the New York law on concealed carry, Justice Thomas referenced the 2nd and the 14th amendments. The 14th references due process. Red Flag laws allow a judge to confiscate guns without due process. The gun owner can petition the court for the return of the guns but it’s an expensive process. It is possible that this New York ruling is a shot across the bow of Red Flag laws.

THEY TAKE THE MONEY THOUGH

National Association for Gun Rights tweeted: Would you look at that! 9 out of the top 11 highest NRA-funded US Senators voted FOR selling out your gun rights to the Democrats.

Would you look at that! 9 out of top 11 highest NRA funded US Senators voted FOR selling out your gun rights to the Democrats. In other words this compromise was brought to you by the @NRA. Care to explain Wayne? @NRAILA pic.twitter.com/DfFFTShwgH — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) June 22, 2022

There is so much hypocrisy in DC.

