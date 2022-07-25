Rescuing you from the threat we just manufactured

by Karen Kataline

The radical Left, which now controls the Democrat party, employs the same tactics, but they are also branching out.

Hardly an isolated case – here is the latest example of a phony problem they created to get the political upper hand and control the narrative:

Here now is another example of a crisis they created for the express purpose of addressing the phony problem, no matter how ridiculous, to get the political upper hand by controlling the narrative:

House Dems move to protect contraception from Supreme Court

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said now that the “radical, Republican-stacked Supreme Court” overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, GOP lawmakers want to do more than ban abortion.

“These extremists are working to take away the rights of women, to take away our right to decide when to have children, to take away our right to control our own lives and our own bodies. And we will not let this happen,” she said.

“Protect contraception?” Do we really need to deny that conservatives want to outlaw contraception? In fact, it makes sense that most conservatives would encourage contraception so that abortion isn’t used as a form of birth control. They just don’t want to be forced to pay for it.

But the hubris of Leftists also includes the proclamation that whatever they like is a constitutional right and must, therefore, be subsidized by the government. Translation: The taxpayer with them as the middleman.

The old tactic of “Never let a crisis go to waste” has morphed into, “Keep creating crises, real or imagined, so we can amass the power required to use force rather than persuade you to do what we say.” -and never forget that we get to do that because of our greater compassion for the people we seek to enslave.”

New tactic, but the same old tyranny.

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog, and her Op-Eds can be seen online on Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

Related