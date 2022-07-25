NYC Non-White Supremacist Crime Wave Continues

The Soros District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his enabler Mayor Eric Adams will not enforce the law in New York City. Also, the police were defunded by $1 billion. As a result, the crime wave continues.

In New York City, the crime wave includes auto theft up by 46.2%, grand larceny by 49%, robbery by 39.2%, burglary by 32.9%, felony assault by 18.6%, and rape by 11%.

Women who come out of upscale shops in ritzy areas of the city get escorts to their ubers. The stores provide the security. It’s that dangerous.

Most of the crimes are committed by minorities. We wouldn’t mention it, but the Mayor frequently suggests white supremacists are responsible. The only white supremacists in New York City are Antifa and Black Lives Matter members.

THE LATEST HIGH-PROFILE CRIMES IN NYC’S EVER-GROWING CRIME WAVE

Two black male subjects rammed a pedestrian at high speed, and one jumped out of the car to rob him.

Graphic content.@NYPDTips is seeking two black male suspects who rammed a person at high speed with a car & then robbed him. The attack happened on July 23 at around 6:40 am near 898 E 169 St in the Bronx. The suspects are only wanted for robbery. pic.twitter.com/3UiPm6va8B — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2022

The 31-year-old father was sitting in his car on the set of the NBC show ‘Law & Order, Organized Crime’ when he was shot in the face and neck multiple times. He never had a chance.

Fox 5 New York: ‘Law & Order’ crew member killed while on set in New York City. “Terrible, terrible, you know we were safe here for so many years, there was no crime at all at all – and now?” pic.twitter.com/QqWW3sZcLP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

Racist attack.

Three thugs just brutally assaulted Crown Heights leader @yossy770 They beat him in front of his 5YO child. Video credit: @ShomrimCH pic.twitter.com/dKvJg2YgsC — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) July 13, 2022

Right in the middle of a sermon.

A New York City bishop was robbed at gun point mid-sermon and the entire thing was captured on a live streamhttps://t.co/dvfBF5rz9Q pic.twitter.com/B7eMdmitna — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 25, 2022

NEW YORK CITY DEFUNDED THE POLICE

The lie told is that white cops are killing black people, so they were defunded. However, it’s not the police who are causing the problems.

Researcher Heather MacDonald told Bill O’Reilly in May, “The reason blacks die of homicide at such high rates is not the cops, it’s not whites, it’s not white supremacy. It’s that they’re being killed by black criminals. And the nation turns its eyes away from that reality and is engaged in this racial hysteria, blaming white people for every problem affecting blacks today. And that’s not justified.”

“In New York City, blacks commit about 75% of all drive-by shootings, though they’re 23% of the population. Add Hispanic shootings to black shootings, and you get about 100% of all shootings. That’s true in every city today,” MacDonald said.

They’re killing black people for the most part. Why don’t those black lives matter?

