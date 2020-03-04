Resistance turns on Shaun King after he lies about efforts to stop Bernie

Shaun King tried to pull the same stunt on Democrats that he pulls on Republicans. He invented a story on behalf of Bernie Sanders, falsely claiming Rachel Maddow reported about a Democrat movement to stop Bernie.

Democrats love it when he pulls stunts like that against Donald Trump and other Republicans.

King lied, saying Rachel Maddow reported that multiple senior officials within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop Bernie Sanders. He further said the party asked Bloomberg to drop out so Biden would have an easier time against Bernie (that’s probably true but Maddow didn’t report it).

He made it up entirely out of whole cloth. The left is calling out the fake black man, ‘Talcum X.’ Talcum X is trending on Twitter.

He is only useful to the Democrats if he lies about Republicans. He has to get on board with Joe Biden. The establishment wants it. They see Bernie as unelectable.

Maddow responded, “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing.”

The Twitterati white leftists are infuriated with King, however, when he pulls these stunts against Republicans, he is enthusiastically greeted with ‘likes’ and ‘shares.’ No one bothers to listen to a single rebuttal by Republicans. In this case, it only took one tweet from Maddow.

A FEW RESPONSES

Also. Bernie has a blind spot to black people. And Shaun king is a big voice for him and he lied on Rachel Maddow tonight. Claiming she said something she didn’t say. He is an example of the fraud of Bernie and this “movement”. Lies and conspiracy theories. Just like trump! — MKB (@leaky1230) March 4, 2020

Shaun King has lost his entire mind pic.twitter.com/lpVQP8GUeB — Jad (@PGiantB) March 4, 2020

Shaun King is now ‘Talcum X’ since he pretended he was black and he’s white:

We keep telling y’all Talcum X is a fraud but y’all won’t listen. pic.twitter.com/kYoRcsTyCA — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 4, 2020

Nicknames for Shaun King:

Talcum X.

Martin Luther Cream.

Pale Revere.

Tupac Sugar.

Alexander Scamilton.

Chaka Con.

Snow J. Simpson.

W.E.B. Defraud. — Timothy Alvarez (@Father2Abby) March 4, 2020

Shaun King AKA Talcum X, wannabe #BlackPanther was called out on his lies by @maddow. If only she would have called him out for his biggest lie, being black… pic.twitter.com/QGDP0HXwvZ — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) March 4, 2020

Also trending on Twitter is fake ‘voter suppression’ in Texas and California. The leftists claim the youth and minorities are kept on long lines because of polls closed in their neighborhoods. The lines in colleges are due to the high turnout they couldn’t handle. The rest is bull.

