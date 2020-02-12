Retired NYPD officer punched in the face by Trump hater for wearing a red cap

Retired NYPD officer says woman punched him in the face and left him bloody on his birthday over a red cap he was wearing that looks like MAGA hat

Daniel Sprague said the woman, after punching him, grabbed the hat off his head and yelled, ‘How dare you!’

He was visiting The Stage bar in Nashville recently to celebrate his 50th birthday, WSMV-TV reported.

His wife bought him some gear and one item was a red cap that said, ‘Make Fifty Great Again.”

“People were just coming up to me and, you know, just loving the little word play on the hat and taking pictures and wishing me happy birthday,” Sprague recalled to WSMV.

A woman in the bar didn’t appreciate it, thinking it was a MAGA hat.

“At one point a female came up from behind me, spun me around, and punched me in the face and then grabbed my hat off my head and was just yelling, ‘How dare you!'” Sprague added to the station. The punch left a deep cut on Sprague’s cheek that he told WSMV “goes to the bone”; he added as he spoke to the station. He believes she was wearing a ring or had a set of keys in her hand when she belted him. He filed a police report but the woman is still unidentified. The sad thing is this is not an uncommon event. Democrats think they can attack people with whom they disagree. Watch the report: