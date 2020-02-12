Man who ran over a Trump voter registration tent acted in a blind rage against Trump

Gregory Timm, the 27-year-old who drove his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent in Florida hates President Trump and told deputies that “someone had to take a stand.” He’s another insane Democrat.

On his way to Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida, he noticed the tent and decided to run over it with six workers inside who had to jump to safety.

Timm was charged with aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. Why not attempted murder?

No one was hurt but he could have killed six people.

He told deputies that he “does not like President Trump.” The report said Timm revealed that “the other reason was because ‘it’s like someone s******* on your grave.’”

Timm showed deputies video of himself speaking with the Trump supporters in the tent before he rammed his van through it.

Another video he shot ended just as the vehicle hit the tent. The perpetrator was “upset” that it stopped before what he called “the good part,” the police report states.

This has gotten no coverage in the media beyond a mere mention.

The GOP in Duval County wants the media to act responsibly and report the incident of a man driven by “blind rage toward President Trump.”

The GOP are spinning their wheels. It’s too late for the media. They are Democrat Party activists and they are lost.

Chairman Dean Black Statement on New Information Regarding Political Attack on Trump Volunteers

1/3 pic.twitter.com/HvT4hMz1GZ — Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 11, 2020

With the release of a revised police report, the national media now has no place to hide. They must now cover this story honestly or abandon all pretenses of integrity.”

3/3 — Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 11, 2020