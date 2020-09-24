Reuters, with the worst headline of the night

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Reuters is calling the BLM violence, destruction, and mayhem last night — DEMONSTRATIONS. They are claiming they were “MOSTLY PEACEFUL” forgetting somehow that screaming, threatening, raging mobs setting fires are not peaceful.

Reuters called the harassment and assaults on police – SKIRMISHES against HEAVILY ARMED POLICE.

The so-called news service also failed to report the Breonna Taylor story accurately. Breonna Taylor’s home, her ex-boyfriend, and her current boyfriend were implicated in a drug trafficking ring. Neither Taylor or Walker have arrest records. The police did knock loudly three times and announced themselves so loudly that the downstairs neighbor heard them. Reuters leaves all those key details out to keep the people ignorant and angry.

There were riots in several other cities, including New York, Seattle, and Portland.

WORST HEADLINE OF THE NIGHT

THIS IS HOW THEY REPORTED

The grand jury decided that none of the three white officers involved in the deadly police raid on Taylor’s apartment would be charged for causing her death, though one officer was indicted on charges of endangering her neighbors.

The indictment came more than six months after Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend after the three officers forced their way into her home with a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

Her death became a symbol, and her image a familiar sight, during months of daily protests against racial injustice and police brutality in cities across the United States. Last month media mogul Oprah Winfrey featured Taylor on the cover of her magazine calling for the prosecution of the officers involved in her slaying.

Following the grand jury announcement, protesters immediately took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city and marched for hours chanting, “No lives matter until Black lives matter,” amid sporadic clashes with police in riot gear.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED AND THEY WEREN’T MOSTLY PEACEFUL

The protests became riots in the early afternoon and grew louder and more dangerous. Early in the day, they were sharpening weapons, picking up weapons, and setting fires. White organizers were riling up the community.

