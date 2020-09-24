Reuters, with the worst headline of the night

Reuters is calling the BLM violence, destruction, and mayhem last night — DEMONSTRATIONS. They are claiming they were “MOSTLY PEACEFUL” forgetting somehow that screaming, threatening, raging mobs setting fires are not peaceful.

Reuters called the harassment and assaults on police – SKIRMISHES against HEAVILY ARMED POLICE.

The so-called news service also failed to report the Breonna Taylor story accurately. Breonna Taylor’s home, her ex-boyfriend, and her current boyfriend were implicated in a drug trafficking ring. Neither Taylor or Walker have arrest records. The police did knock loudly three times and announced themselves so loudly that the downstairs neighbor heard them. Reuters leaves all those key details out to keep the people ignorant and angry.

There were riots in several other cities, including New York, Seattle, and Portland.

WORST HEADLINE OF THE NIGHT

Demonstrations in Louisville wore on past nightfall in defiance of a 9 p.m. curfew and remained mostly peaceful until several gunshots rang out in the midst of a skirmish between protesters and heavily armed police https://t.co/lvEd2XalpJ pic.twitter.com/L8GrPNrwCg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2020

THIS IS HOW THEY REPORTED

The grand jury decided that none of the three white officers involved in the deadly police raid on Taylor’s apartment would be charged for causing her death, though one officer was indicted on charges of endangering her neighbors.

The indictment came more than six months after Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was killed in front of her armed boyfriend after the three officers forced their way into her home with a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

Her death became a symbol, and her image a familiar sight, during months of daily protests against racial injustice and police brutality in cities across the United States. Last month media mogul Oprah Winfrey featured Taylor on the cover of her magazine calling for the prosecution of the officers involved in her slaying.

Following the grand jury announcement, protesters immediately took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city and marched for hours chanting, “No lives matter until Black lives matter,” amid sporadic clashes with police in riot gear.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED AND THEY WEREN’T MOSTLY PEACEFUL

The protests became riots in the early afternoon and grew louder and more dangerous. Early in the day, they were sharpening weapons, picking up weapons, and setting fires. White organizers were riling up the community.

Here’s the fire and the scene around Jefferson Park right now pic.twitter.com/4yVMoxfQN0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Police officers just came out of the Hall of Justice to put out the fires. One officer was hit with something and fell to the ground. Some in the crowd cheered. Officers retreated back into the building pic.twitter.com/JNBbbtoT1s — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Did you see this? It’s a UHaul filled with riot supplies for anti-cop radicals in Louisville Notice the bats & other weapons too Does this seem like a peaceful protest? Or does it seem like funded/coordinated Antifa rioting? Spread this b/c we know Fake News won’t cover it pic.twitter.com/OuosEHg67m — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) September 23, 2020

Small fires were set in Louisville, KY Wednesday night during protests after a grand jury indicted one of three officers in the Breonna Taylor case, but there were no charges directly related to Taylor’s death. Police confirm two officers were shot during the protests. pic.twitter.com/cno2xZRerv — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) September 24, 2020