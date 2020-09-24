Look at what CNN reported as 2 officers were shot in Louisville

Marjorie Greene is running for Congress in Georgia and took notice of what CNN was reporting while two officers were being shot, windows smashed, and property destroyed by rioting, out of control “protesters,” as CNN calls them.

CNN was reporting the manufactured Democrat story that Trump won’t leave office if he loses:

This is what Fake News @CNN decides to talk about while police officers are being shot on the streets of Louisville. Enough of this! End this war! pic.twitter.com/3HdYiVzqx9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 24, 2020

Spot the difference. Thank you @TuckerCarlson! pic.twitter.com/xnXwqEpFt5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 24, 2020

The 2 shot police officer didn’t even make the CNN headline https://t.co/Yy0m82yKXJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2020

Below, you can see how CNN reported online last night as two officers were shot. CNN didn’t mention the officers being shot until 5:10 a.m. Thursday morning. They are hiding the riots and falsely reporting the Breonna Taylor story. They spent months falsely reporting the Breonna Taylor story and drove the anger among the people.

CNN knew that Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, her current boyfriend Kenneth Walker, and her home were named in a drug trafficking case. Also known is that the police announced themselves and banged loudly three times before they broke into the Taylor apartment. They were confronted by Walker in a firing stance and he did then fire first, shooting one officer in his hip.

Walker said he didn’t know they were police, but a witness in an apartment below knew they were since the witness heard them loudly declare they were police and then knock three times — again loudly.

CNN knew all that and wrote this:

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, amid a countywide curfew, after a former police officer was indicted only on first-degree wanton endangerment charges for his actions on the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police.

Two other officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing the 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse.

The long-awaited grand jury decisions come more than six months after Taylor was shot to death after Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a late-night warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

The charges against the former detective, Brett Hankison, were immediately criticized as insufficient by demonstrators and activists.

The counts pertain to Hankison allegedly firing blindly through a door and window, with bullets entering an adjacent apartment where a pregnant woman, a man and a child were home, according to the state attorney general.

Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers, will face no charges following months of demonstrations and unrest over the killing. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said the officers were “justified in their use of force” because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers first. An FBI ballistics analysis showed Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor, he said.

Activists had demanded more serious felony counts, and the arrests of the three officers who fired shots the night Taylor was killed.

It wasn’t until 5:10 this morning that they updated and they still didn’t get the story right:

Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night as protesters marched following news that only one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

The other two officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing the 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse.

Shortly before a 9 p.m. ET countywide curfew, there were reports of gunfire near one of the marches. Two of the responding officers were shot and had non-life-threatening wounds, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. A suspect was in custody, he added.

One of the officers was in surgery, he said.

It then went onto their fake news about the Breonna Taylor case.