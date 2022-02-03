Revolting Perv Professor: Child-Adult Sex Is Like Kickball, Slavery Is OK Too

A sexually deviant professor, who calls himself a liberal, tried to make the case for child-adult sex. In these horrifying clips, he jokes about it with another fool. The university where he is employed is investigating and claims his beliefs do not reflect their values. However, he wrote a book about it in 2015. Were the administrators comatose at the time. Did they just awaken from a long sleep.

Professor Kershnar suggests that we don’t know if sex with a minor is good or bad, so therefore it shouldn’t be banned or condemned. He said an adult wanting to have sex with a child isn’t clearly wrong. It’s just like kickball.

Disgusting!

He needs to be fired yesterday. He’s sick.

He also makes the case for slavery and discriminating against women in the workplace. Kershnar’s insane.

At least he didn’t say masks don’t work or vaccines are useless.

Check these out. They keep getting worse.

🚨🚨🚨 Professor says an adult wanting to have sex with a kid is accepted as being wrong but “it’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong” pic.twitter.com/ygC5nuHDNa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He compares minors consenting to sex to them consenting to a kickball game or lessons pic.twitter.com/AG4rAF1koT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He suggests that we don’t know if sex with a minor is good or bad, so therefore it shouldn’t be banned or condemned pic.twitter.com/tFQZxArgQS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Professor Stephen Kershnar continues on and says there is benefits and advantages to adult-child sex pic.twitter.com/yjptqG8tsX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/J6ffwjNKCT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

This is truly horrifying pic.twitter.com/RrSeyb1oGf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

BREAKING: The University which employs this professor just released this statement: pic.twitter.com/3hoYeGicFM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He’s also pro discrimination against women in the workplace. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/YwpLvMnUg0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

He doesn’t think we should be grateful to veterans either.

This professor also wrote a piece on why Americans shouldn’t be grateful to veterans 🤬 pic.twitter.com/kZ0GqTDTKb — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2022

Related