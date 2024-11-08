Sen. Hawley Backs Swamp Critter John Cornyn for Senate Leader

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is backing Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in the race to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader.

It’s the first public endorsement for Cornyn, who’s running against Senate Minority Whip John Thune and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). And it comes from someone who’s part of a crucial voting bloc in the leadership race. Hawley was just reelected on Tuesday.

In a statement reported by Punchbowl News, Hawley said “nobody has done more” to help Republicans take back the majority than Cornyn, noting the Texas Republican’s fundraising efforts.

Hawley also cited Cornyn’s support for reauthorizing a radiation exposure compensation program that lapsed earlier this year. It meant a lot to Hawley, and it sounds like they made a backroom deal.

“[Cornyn] has voiced his support for the RECA compromise that would fairly compensate hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned by their government, including so many in Missouri,” Hawley said.

Cornyn, Hawley added, will “work closely and effectively with President Trump to deliver on the promise of our new majority.”

Hawley has a lot of sway.

President-elect Donald Trump’s closest allies are giving the president-elect conflicting advice on whether to make an endorsement in the Senate Republican leadership race, leaving the three candidates in suspense as they work to lock in the requisite votes.

Trump insiders tell us they don’t expect him to get involved. In the meantime, prominent Trump supporters want Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.).

Other Trump confidants, like Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), are urging him to stay out of it entirely, believing there’s little upside for Trump. Mullin and Daines are supporting Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who said Thursday it’s in Trump’s “best interest” to forgo an endorsement.

“There’s no point in wasting the political capital and making two senators mad at you,” Mullin said.

Why would this be a matter of wasting political capital? Are we on the same side?

Scott, however, is actively seeking it, and is telling senators he’s the best person to carry out Trump’s agenda in part because of their close personal relationship and the fact that, unlike Thune and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Scott has never been publicly at odds with Trump.

Scott reminded Republicans that Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, ran his 2010 gubernatorial campaign, so they’d have that relationship on Day One.

Allies of the Florida Republican have been resurfacing old clips of Thune and Cornyn criticizing Trump or suggesting they wouldn’t support him. Donald Trump Jr.’s criticisms of the pair earlier this year are making the rounds in conservative media circles.

Scott Will Need A Trump Endorsement

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a Scott supporter, said a Trump endorsement is “probably what Rick’s going to need to become majority leader.”

Mullin dismissed this pressure campaign as self-serving, saying Scott “should try to win it without the president.”

“Rick doesn’t believe he can win it if he doesn’t have the president’s endorsement,” Mullin added.

Thune and Cornyn have worked to repair their Trump relationships. They spoke as recently as Wednesday. Mullin said the Thune-Trump relationship is solid, “definitely a better relationship than the other one”—referring to Cornyn.

Cornyn or Thune? There is little difference, and there is little difference from Mitch, but Cornyn is probably worse than Thune. Why not just pick a Democrat if you go for these types? Why support these senators for more of the same? What do the readers think?

