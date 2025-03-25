Three Executive Orders to Make Democrats Angry

Expect lawsuits and dragging of feet for the following executive orders.
President Trump signed a memo requiring immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
President Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum requiring the immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation pic.twitter.com/5BdF6PBNna
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025
President Trump signed an election integrity order. The provisions incude:
- Requires documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms.
- Conditions federal election-related funds on states complying with the integrity measures set forth by Federal law.
- Directs the updating of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 and security standards for voting equipment — which includes requiring a voter-verifiable paper ballot record and not using ballots in which the counted vote is contained within a barcode or QR code.
- Directs the Attorney General to enter into information-sharing agreements with state election officials to identify cases of election fraud or other election law violations.
- Takes appropriate action against states that count ballots received after Election Day in Federal elections.
- Revokes Biden Executive Order 14019. It turned Federal agencies into Democratic voter turnout centers.
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025
He may sign an executive order ending funding for sanctuary cities.
President Trump just said: “We may be presenting you very shortly with an executive order ending sanctuary cities.”
YEP! Cut off funding for all cities that don’t comply or cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
pic.twitter.com/5whMhRg6XZ
— George (@BehizyTweets) March 25, 2025
