Three Executive Orders to Make Democrats Angry

By
M Dowling
Expect lawsuits and dragging of feet for the following executive orders.

President Trump signed a memo requiring immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

President Trump signed an election integrity order. The provisions incude:

  • Requires documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms.
  • Conditions federal election-related funds on states complying with the integrity measures set forth by Federal law.
  • Directs the updating of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 and security standards for voting equipment — which includes requiring a voter-verifiable paper ballot record and not using ballots in which the counted vote is contained within a barcode or QR code.
  • Directs the Attorney General to enter into information-sharing agreements with state election officials to identify cases of election fraud or other election law violations.
  • Takes appropriate action against states that count ballots received after Election Day in Federal elections.
  • Revokes Biden Executive Order 14019. It turned Federal agencies into Democratic voter turnout centers.

He may sign an executive order ending funding for sanctuary cities.


