RFK: HHS Was a Collaborator in Child Sex Trafficking

Robert Kennedy said that HHS became the vector, the collaborator in child trafficking for sex and for slavery. They ended that, and now they are aggressively looking for 300,000 missing children lost by the Biden administration.

Thank God that RFK is there. We know how sincerely he cares about the children.

Why isn’t the media covering this horror. Then again, we knew it was going on for four years, and they didn’t care so why would they care now? The media were quick to dehumanize RFK, but they have no time to applaud his efforts in trying to save lost children. The media and the previous Democrat administration are scum. Think about who was in charge.

People need to be arrested for this. They deserve execution, but I’ll settle for life in prison.

Listen to this VERY closely. RFK Jr-“We have ended HHS as a principal vector for child trafficking.” WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/d36zgj3OQY — John Rich (@johnrich) April 30, 2025

RFK is also addressing nutrition.

RFK JR: "The soda industry knocked on our door and said the SNAP program is not supposed to be about nutrition. We pointed out that there is no nutrition in a soda. They said it's not about nutrition. We said the name of the program is 'Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.'" pic.twitter.com/TRy9qAozct — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 30, 2025

