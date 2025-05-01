RFK: HHS Was a Collaborator in Child Sex Trafficking

Robert Kennedy said that HHS became the vector, the collaborator in child trafficking for sex and for slavery. They ended that, and now they are aggressively looking for 300,000 missing children lost by the Biden administration.

Thank God that RFK is there. We know how sincerely he cares about the children.

Why isn’t the media covering this horror. Then again, we knew it was going on for four years, and they didn’t care so why would they care now? The media were quick to dehumanize RFK, but they have no time to applaud his efforts in trying to save lost children. The media and the previous Democrat administration are scum. Think about who was in charge.

People need to be arrested for this. They deserve execution, but I’ll settle for life in prison.

RFK is also addressing nutrition.


