Shocking DEI Stories in the Office of National Intelligence

DNI Tulsi Gabbard shared some of the shocking stories with Megyn Kelly about how employees in national security spent their days. A hint: It wasn’t on national security.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the racist Marxist ideology pushed by Democrats, took over the agency. The employees knew what was coming under Donald Trump. So, they hid employees and a slush fund in an innocuously named department to continue DEI training.

The DEI funds and employees were hidden in the Office of Human Capital. Tulsi saved $150 million by shutting them down.

Employees had to dedicate half of their time to DEI initiatives to be considered for promotion. This meant they weren’t safeguarding our national security. The priority wasn’t the best analysis and quality work; the priority was DEI.

She said the rot runs deep. Some haven’t seen the light in a long time, if ever. Everyone wants to hide secrets rather than do what is best for the public.

Full Interview:

