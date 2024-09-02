During this interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “There still has to be a reckoning” for COVID. The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now, and it’s devastating.”

“Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a very devastating cure for Covid.

“It literally obliterated COVID. By depriving people of Ivermectin, millions of people around the globe died. There were cures for COVID from day one … but they didn’t want that; they wanted the vaccine only. There’s a little-known federal rule that they were all aware of, which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for a vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use.

“If they admitted that any of them were effective, the whole vaccine project would have fallen apart. They gave people a product that was not properly tested. Now, we have a whole generation of kids that got myocarditis, these terrible heart problems in young athletic boys. You’re seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields. We never saw anything like this before. The average, I think, was 29 a month globally athletes who died on the field, and we’re getting to hundreds a month now.”

I believe RRK. I believe that ivermectin could have helped a lot of people. When my husband and I got COVID, we felt remarkably better within hours of taking it. We also took hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pac earlier in the day. The anti-virals didn’t help everyone who took it, but it probably helped us.

People do have to pay for what they did. It was too serious to ignore, and it will happen again if we don’t take action.

I read the RFK book, and there are thousands of solid references.

RFK Jr: “There still has to be a reckoning” for Covid “The mainstream media hasn’t caught up with the science, but the science is out there now and it’s devastating.” “Yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted, because he lost a case in court against a doctor, that there… pic.twitter.com/dvLRD6tvAx — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 31, 2024