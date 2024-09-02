The Latest from the Boeing Starliner Is It’s Making Strange Noises

M DOWLING
You know that Boeing Starliner that stranded our astronauts on the space station? The one that has numerous problems? NASA is planning to send it home without the astronauts, but now it’s making strange noises.

Listen, the noises are strange:

What happens if Starliner breaks up over Earth? Just wondering. Could it blow up at the station?

SpaceX will pick up the astronauts in February. Musk’s ship cut two astronauts from the flight so the two stranded astronauts could fit into the ship.


