The Latest from the Boeing Starliner Is It’s Making Strange Noises

You know that Boeing Starliner that stranded our astronauts on the space station? The one that has numerous problems? NASA is planning to send it home without the astronauts, but now it’s making strange noises.

Listen, the noises are strange:

FOX NEWS: NASA astronaut records sounds from Starliner pic.twitter.com/JwIy7u8rD7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 2, 2024

What happens if Starliner breaks up over Earth? Just wondering. Could it blow up at the station?

SpaceX will pick up the astronauts in February. Musk’s ship cut two astronauts from the flight so the two stranded astronauts could fit into the ship.

NEWS : Astronauts are reporting that Boeing Starliner is emitting strange “sonar like noises” This is the real audio of it:

pic.twitter.com/iMuIkFfj6U — Latest in space (@latestinspace) September 1, 2024

There are several noises I’d prefer not to hear inside my spaceship, including this one that @Boeing Starliner is now making. pic.twitter.com/NMMPMo5dtt — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) September 1, 2024