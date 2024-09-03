Americans Head for Aurora to Protect People from Tren de Aragua?

The administration claims the terror the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is inflicting on the city of Aurora, Colorado, is exaggerated. However, there is a lot of evidence that it is bad.

What did people think when they saw all these single military-age men pouring into the country? Some inevitably had to be criminals.

Tren de Aragua is the most vicious gang in Venezuela. It is a transnational organization.

Several tattooed American men are taping themselves, claiming they are heading for Aurora or are in Aurora. Allegedly, they are going to protect the city.

There are rumors that Hells Angels are going to Aurora to protect the people and end this. Vigilantism is inevitable with this communist administration allowing this violence and pretending it’s not happening.

More Bikers Joining The Hells Angels Headed To Aurora, Colorado To Deal With The Venezuela Migrants Gangs “We started out with 9 this morning, ended up with 10 more (bikers), we’re headed west” Their numbers are growing pic.twitter.com/jy21r7COSN — Gloria Twiford (@audiegloria) September 1, 2024

The man in the next clip and others say they were monitoring the streets. The man in this clip says they are taking the streets back. Another man says they are from Texas.

Volunteers showing up to Aurora to take the city back. pic.twitter.com/LhiCl0OPpB — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 2, 2024

⛔️ The latest from Aurora Colorado….

Remember all the ones who were saying it’s not happening it’s not real.

Will here you go pic.twitter.com/cum7hm6wuT — Robert The Builder (@NobodymrRobert) September 2, 2024

The Aurora, Colorado councilwoman who leaked video of heavily armed Venezuelan gang members storming an apartment, says several apartment buildings in the Denver area have been completely taken over. How is this America in 2024? pic.twitter.com/P5rUYOFEgC — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 30, 2024

“Going to grocery stores, parks, schools… and other everyday activities remain unchanged” – City of Aurora Colorado mom: We are terrified to go the park Peak gaslighting from the government. pic.twitter.com/IGKD1ODyIQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2024