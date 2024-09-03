Americans Head for Aurora to Protect People from Tren de Aragua?

The administration claims the terror the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is inflicting on the city of Aurora, Colorado, is exaggerated. However, there is a lot of evidence that it is bad.

What did people think when they saw all these single military-age men pouring into the country? Some inevitably had to be criminals.

Tren de Aragua is the most vicious gang in Venezuela. It is a transnational organization.

Several tattooed American men are taping themselves, claiming they are heading for Aurora or are in Aurora. Allegedly, they are going to protect the city.

There are rumors that Hells Angels are going to Aurora to protect the people and end this. Vigilantism is inevitable with this communist administration allowing this violence and pretending it’s not happening.

The man in the next clip and others say they were monitoring the streets. The man in this clip says they are taking the streets back. Another man says they are from Texas.


