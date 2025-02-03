RFK Jr. Told Us USAID Was a CIA Front

Remember when RFK Jr. said USAID was actually a CIA front? Now we have a whistleblower saying the same thing?

Robert Kennedy said the CIA has its hands in everything, including the media.

The CIA, through USAID, financed the riots that led to the Maidan rebellion – the color revolution – in Ukraine, “and we’re not told that we are financing those riots. The newspapers never told us. Our government never told us.”

“USAID, which is a CIA front, put $5 billion into funding those riots. Those riots led to the coup d’etat against the first elected, democratically elected government of Ukraine. It was the government that refused to choose sides and to say, we’re going to be on the side of the West. So we wanted them out.

The government was overthrown, but Victoria Nuland picked Ukraine’s cabinet a month before the overthrow.

“Victoria Nuland, who’s part of the centerpiece of neocon ideology and who is now a high-level official in the State Department, has a secret call with the US ambassador, which is tape-recorded and is now public, which anybody can go and look up where she is picking the new cabinet for Ukraine, which for Ukraine is… the US Western Cabinet. So they’re picking the new government a month before the old government is overthrown.

Tucker asked, “Is that how democracy works? Is that democracy?”

Robert Kennedy said, “Well, that’s, that’s the point, USAID doesn’t really do, and the CIA doesn’t do, democracy. … the CIA has overthrown, I think, 83 governments between 1947 and 1997. That’s a third of the governments on Earth, and most were democracies. [The CIA] doesn’t do democracy.”

