Secretary of State Marco Rubio took over USAID today. The agency will be incorporated into the State Department.

Rubio announced Monday that he is acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development. He took over the occasional humanitarian agency, which has become a slush fund for the CIA.

The news came hours after Elon Musk said President Donald Trump shut the agency down.

Rubio said that the “functions of USAID” must align with US foreign policy and that it is “a completely unresponsive agency.” He said he is serving as acting administrator of USAID. However, he has “delegated the authority” to someone else with whom he is in touch. The acting USAID administrator had previously been Jason Gray. CNN has asked the State Department if this is the person Rubio referenced. We don’t have an answer yet.

“It’s supposed to respond to policy directives of the State Department, and it refuses to do so,” he claimed.

Rubio said, “There are things that USAID, that we do through USAID, that we should continue to do, and we will continue to do.

“But everything they do has to be in alignment with the national interest and the foreign policy of the United States.” He spoke from El Salvador.

We dare say color revolutions, toppling foreign governments, and paying Trump prosecutors are not in alignment with US interests.

