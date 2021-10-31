RFK Jr Warns the World of a Return to Nazi Tyranny

















In the tyranny that was Nazi Germany, no one could give consent to medical agents of the state: everyone lived in fear and acted under duress. In other words, these were not medical crimes by rogue physicians but rather, state violations of an individual’s will through coercion and fear. — Telford Taylor, Chief Prosecutor at Nuremberg (1946)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warns the world that we are in Nazi territory. He is begging the world to resist the tyranny implemented in the name of COVID. As he said, they will know everything we do every moment of the day. They will have access to our kids. He is also calling for a walkout on November 3rd (two video clips).

After the Nazi’s horrific experiments, we agreed to never again let the government force medical experiments.

This is not democracy, it’s a “pharmaceutical-driven agenda” of greed that will throw us into a “dystopian nightmare,” he says in the clip below.

Does he have a point?

Robert F. Kennedy makes a desperate plea to the world to resist the tyranny being implemented in the name of Covid warning we are now in Nazi territory.

November 3rd is a worldwide walkout!

Robert F Kennedy asks the world to join him in a WORLDWIDE WALKOUT NOV 3 to demand freedom and democratic principles.

Protest tyrannical government overreach!

Let us not forget what Dr. Rubin said on the FDA panel that approved the vaccine for children.

“We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it,” Rubin said before the vote. “That’s just the way it goes. That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines, like the rotavirus vaccine.”

Dr. Eric Rubin is an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who specializes in infectious disease. The doctor is also editor-in-chief of the prestigious medical magazine, The New England Journal of Medicine. And, he sits on the administration’s vaccine advisory panel.

