The Entire Country Will Look Like Logansport Indiana If Harris Wins

The small town of Logansport, Indiana, is overrun with Haitians. Public services are strained, and they are running out of housing. As reported, they have aliens from 28 countries who speak 27 languages. This is nuts.

If Harris wins, this will be our new way of life, with more foreigners taking our place.

The town of Logansport, IN is being overrun by the influx of Haitian migrants. Residents say that they are running out of housing, experiencing strains on town services, and seeing students being pushed out of schools. Under border czar Kamala Harris, you can expect this in… pic.twitter.com/h0uxbmg79s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2024

This idea began with Barack Obama, or whoever controls him among the globalists.

The plan was to form a community of non-assimilated foreigners here illegally and then have them eventually replace American citizens.

In other words, they are changing America by changing its people. In a 2016 phone call, radio host Sue Payne told Mark Levin about a White House phone call she listened in on with her co-host.

They’re replacing us.

Listen: