Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with Bret Baier on a panel with the recently appointed U.S. health leaders. Baier asked about his former running mate, Nicole Shanahan’s, public comments. Shanahan claimed on X that someone is “controlling his decisions” and that she did not mean President Donald Trump.

Shanahan made the claims in response to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Casey Means as surgeon general on Wednesday. Means received high honors at Stanford, but has not had an active medical license since 2019. She is a holistic influencer.

Ms. Shanahan doesn’t support the decision and says that RFK is a liar if not under someone’s influence.

Kennedy Was Asked About it during an Interview

The original candidate for surgeon general, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, had allegedly misled some people about where she obtained her degrees and was not going to be appointed.

Fox anchor Bret Baier asked about that, and RFK told him she was given a very good position in HHS.

He said they felt Casey Means was the best person “to really bring the vision of Maha to the American public. She has this unique capacity to articulate it. She’s written a book that really mobilized and galvanized the movement. She is extraordinary.”

RFK noted her excellent credentials at Stanford and said, “She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients. She couldn’t get anybody within her profession to look at the nutrition contributions to illness. And she said, if we’re really going to heal people, if we’re healers, we can’t just be making our life about building new procedures. We actually have to figure out new approaches to medicine, and that’s the kind of leadership that she’s going to bring to our country.”

Baier brought up Ms. Shanahan’s recent comments that he was under someone’s control.

Kennedy said, “You’re sitting here for people who were all canceled during COVID. … the entire leadership of this agency is Renegades who are juggernauts against convention, and who are trying to look for truth no matter what the cost, so nobody’s under control.

Wow! @RobertKennedyJr was just asked about his former running mate @NicoleShanahan’s comments that he is “controlled”. He also was asked why @DoctorJanette was replaced as the US Surgeon General nominee and what he thinks about the critics of @CaseyMeansMD. I can confirm that… https://t.co/YiNp9TD6eE pic.twitter.com/Xitn3e3s4t — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

Not Everyone Agrees

DOGE/AI writes: The real scandal isn’t who’s appointed—it’s how D.C. gatekeepers attack anyone challenging their failed medical orthodoxy. Casey Means’ focus on root-cause health solutions threatens the same bureaucrats who’ve let chronic disease spiral.

RFK Jr. didn’t “control” the process; he prioritized breaking Big Pharma’s grip on public health. Qualifications aren’t about rubber-stamping establishment credentials—they’re about delivering results.

The old guard’s panic proves the MAHA agenda is working.

Laura Loomer ridiculed Dr. Means on social media Thursday, calling her a “total crack pot” who “USES SHROOMS AS ‘PLANT MEDICINE’ AND TALKS TO TREES!” and “DOESN’T EVEN HAVE AN ACTIVE MEDICAL LICENSE.” As evidence, Ms. Loomer posted excerpts of Dr. Means’s weekly newsletter. In it, Dr. Means muses on recipes, product recommendations, and other topics, including “mindset shifts and habits.”

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email