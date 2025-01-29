Pete Buttigieg Is Looking at a New Gig

Gary Peters, who took up space as the not-so-great senator from Michigan, has announced that he will not run for reelection in 2026. That leaves the field open for Pete Buttigieg. He’s the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who will somehow prove he’s a Michigander.

He was known as Pothole Pete when he was mayor of South Bend and somehow became a Democrat candidate spouting Marxist ideals like his communist professor father.

Then he was appointed secretary of transportation without any qualifications to back it up other than he couldn’t fill the potholes in South Bend. Now we know he’s an expert at spotting racist roads.

After Peters said he was leaving, news broke that Buttigieg was seriously looking at the seat. He will be right there voting for anything that destroys the Constitution. He’s opposed to the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, and so much more. He’s a shoo-in.

This is the Peter Principle on acid.

