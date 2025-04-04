Trump’s N.J. US Attorney Pick Will Try 14-year-old “Alleged” Cop Killer as an Adult

Sentinel readers may remember articles following the killing of 26-year-old

Newark Detective Sergeant Joseph Azcona. He was “allegedly” fatally shot by a 14-year-old.

As details emerged, the story only got worse.

His mother, Rabiyah Sorey, and her twin sister Hadiyah, were deeply involved in the drug trade, with a record of multiple arrests.

Auntie boasted “I got the whole north behind me. I do what the f–k I wanna do.”

But the most outrageous outcome in the aftermath of this heinous murder was that a teen, armed with a modified automatic rifle, in a shoot characterized by some law enforcement as an ambush, could not in New Jersey, be tried as an adult.

Apparently President Trump has made a major move to fix that grievous miscarriage of justice. He named his former attorney, Alina Habba, to the post of US Attorney in the Garden State.

She was on the job this past week joining U. S. Marshals in rounding up several dangerous criminals, the most notable of which was Zakiyy Houser, 18.

He’s a gangbanger with a history of weapons charges, and wanted for

aggravated assault after an incident in which he allegedly shot two people in Newark last month.

Habba said his fellow Bloods member was the 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a 26-year-old Newark detective, who was attempting to arrest him, and that she’d be charging the teen as an adult.

“The message is very clear: if you’re a child, I don’t care. If you shoot a cop, you’re getting tried as an adult. I have no tolerance for violence and we’re gonna clean up New Jersey,” she said.

She’ll use the gang connection to prosecute the teen in a federal court,

where being 14 y/o will not immunize him from executing a law enforcement

oﬃcer. No quick trip to a friendly Family Court Judge for a “good talking to”.

Habba specifically asked for this case after meeting with Det. Sgt. Azcona’s family at Mass this week.

This US Attorney appointment is just another action supporting President

Trump’s claim, “You don’t need a new law. You need a new president.”

