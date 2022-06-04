RI Rep Wants to Be Spared “the Bullsh*t About Constitutional Rights”

Democratic congressman David Cicilline exposed his contempt for Republicans and the Constitution during a House hearing. He told his Republican colleagues to “spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights,” during a debate on gun control Thursday.

He simply kept ranting and wouldn’t allow any response. The uncouth, loudmouth hack from Rhode Island acted enraged during a discussion of red flag legislation and confiscation of firearms without due process.

This is how the US can become a fascist state.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz attempted to insert an amendment to the legislation stating “Congress disfavors the enactment of laws that authorize a court to issue an extreme risk protection order, also known as Red Flag laws, in the States because such laws trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights.”

SPARE HIM YOUR RIGHTS

That’s when Cicilline trashed Americans’ rights.

Cicilline declared that persons presenting an “imminent danger to themselves and others, such as they might commit mass murder, have a constitutional right to access a firearm. And to deny them that right would, quote, ‘trample on an individual’s due process and second amendment rights.’”

“You know who didn’t have due process?” Cicilline continued. “You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, and Uvalde and Buffalo, and the list goes on and on.”

He would not allow Gaetz to respond as he spent five minutes demonizing his political oppostion. This was all theater intended for the Democrat media.

The constitution and the law of the land is nothing but an obstacle to these people. Spare them nonsense like inherent rights. What an embarrassment he is.

Watch:

Cicilline: You know who didn’t have constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland and Sandy Hook and Uvalde… so spare me the bullshit pic.twitter.com/xji3Cv7lFr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022

