House Dems Are Questioning Hero Agents’ Roles in Uvalde?

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee want to investigate the agents’ role in killing the shooter in Uvalde, reports Townhall. Agents from various agencies were ordered by local police to stand down. At the same time, the negotiator attempted to contact the killer. The Uvalde police appeared to believe the killer was barricaded and neutralized.

Members of the Border Patrol elite BORTAC team and Homeland Security Investigations agents eventually defied orders from Uvalde police to breach the classroom the shooter occupied. They risked their lives to save the lives of children and teachers.

Allegedly, information about 9-1-1 calls being made by children trapped with the shooter never got to Police Chief Arredondo.

THE LETTER

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking him to explain the Border Patrol’s and Homeland agents’ role in the Uvalde response.

At the same time, they “commend the law enforcement personnel who responded to the shooting and acted to help save students and teachers and prevent further loss of life.”

“While details surrounding the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School are still emerging, it has been reported that U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents brought this deadly incident to an end when they contravened local law enforcement’s decision not to engage and entered the classroom and killed the shooter,” the letter stated.

To better understand these important issues, we respectfully request a briefing on DHS’ approach to providing on-the-ground support to State and local law enforcement in these incidents and the steps the Department is planning to take in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre to help prevent violence in America’s schools, according to the letter to Secretary Mayorkas.

Why are they doing this? After the way they’ve treated border agents on horseback, we are suspicious.

