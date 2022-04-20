RI Vax Mandate for Everyone- $50 Monthly Fine, Double Taxes

Rhode Islanders who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine would face $50 monthly fines and have to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes, under a state Senate bill, MSN reports. That applies to their children, aged 10 and up.

Senator Samuel W. Bell, a progressive Providence Democrat, proposed the tyrannical legislation.

There is always a good excuse to take peoples’ freedom away. Bell thinks he has one:

“The reason I introduced the bill is we have a crisis with the pandemic,” Bell said Wednesday. “Thousands of Rhode Islanders have died. I’ve had really painful calls from constituents who can’t go to the store because they’re immuno-compromised, who have lost loved ones to this pandemic, who are really ill and not fully recovered, suffering long-term effects.”

The mandates are no longer scientifically based.

The bill has little chance of passing – for now.

Apparently, 64% of the liberals and leftists in Rhode Island support mask and vaccine mandates. America is changing – becoming too easily convinced that freedom robbing is okay.

Bell has been getting a lot of hate mail. Shocker.

This is worthy of Maoist China. who do these progressive commies think they are???

Summary of the Mandate

The mandate requires every resident to be vaccinated. The section below is taken from the bill that mandates children 10 years and older to get vaccinated. If they have a medical exemption, they must have it signed by three doctors. The families have to pay a $50 a month fine and twice the property taxes if they don’t get their children vaccinated. Employers get $5,000 fines for every violation.

This is where Democrats want to take us. They’re the same tyrants who enslaved black people and passed Jim Crow laws. Nothing has changed.

THE TYRANNICAL SECTION

The families have to jump through hoops to get their medically exempt children exempted:

All petitions of exemption for exemption from subsection 11 (b) of this section must also be signed by the unimmunized minor if the unimmunized minor is at 12 least ten (10) years of age. The petition of exemption must be for medical reasons and must be 13 signed by three (3) licensed physicians stating that the person is not a fit subject for immunization 14 against COVID-19 for medical reasons. All signatures on all petitions of exemption must be 15 notarized. Upon receipt of a petition of exemption, all penalties for noncompliance with this chapter 16 shall be suspended. The department shall have the power to investigate the petition of exemption, 17 and if the department finds that sufficient grounds of medical reasons for exemption from COVID- 18 19 immunization have not been met, the department shall reject the petition of exemption, subject 19 to appeal in superior court. Within seven (7) days following the rejection of a petition of exemption, 20 the suspension of penalties shall expire.

Violations result in the huge fine and double taxes:

21 (e) Any person who violates this chapter shall be required to pay a monthly civil penalty 22 of fifty dollars ($50.00) and shall owe twice the amount of personal income taxes as would 23 otherwise be assessed pursuant to chapter 30 of title 44. All employers must require proof of 24 compliance with this chapter for any employee employed in in-person work within the State of

They stick it to employers as well:

25 Rhode Island. Employers may choose to waive proof of compliance with this chapter for purely 26 remote work. Any employer found to be knowingly in violation of this section for more than seven 27 (7) days shall be required to pay a monthly civil penalty of five thousand dollars ($5,000) for every 28 violation. 29 (f) The directors of the department of health and the department of revenue shall have the 30 power to promulgate regulations to ensure compliance with this chapter.

Related