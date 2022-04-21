Wuhan-CCP Collaborator – Peter Daszak Wants $1T from Biden

Peter Daszak, the CEO of Eco-Health Alliance, who lied about the origins of COVID-19, wants a trillion dollars from Biden. He is demanding that US taxpayers pay out the money for infrastructure in pandemic prevention.

He made the demand in a new opinion editorial published by Fortune magazine. Daszak’s research with the Chinese lab is under suspicion of causing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Daszak wants the trillion to protect his work.

The piece included warnings and fear-mongering. Then he said, they’ve looked at it closely and the US has to invest in it.

He writes: We’ve looked closely at this issue and explored what these investments should look like, as well as the economic gains they could generate for the U.S. The Biden administration clearly needs to invest much more money to prevent and prepare for another pandemic.

The CCP collaborator claimed that the US deficiencies required it.

Daszak, a slippery character who thinks we’re all stupid, said it would bring us $10.4 trillion in gains. It’s all made up, of course, but Biden might do it or try.

Under reasonable assumptions, our analysis predicts maximum gains arise from an initial investment of $511 billion, followed by a steady increase of up to $829 billion and supported by annual investments to maintain capacity. The returns to these investments would range between $9-$15 in benefits per dollar invested. Altogether, our proposed investments in capacity could generate up to $10.4 trillion in expected avoided damages to society, as well as avoiding immeasurable human suffering.

These investments generate returns that can be broken down into three different sources. The first is considered a risk-free rate of return, in the sense of a return generated from healthcare capacity that can be used before a pandemic. For example, healthcare facilities, doctors, nurses, beds, labs, and other resources help society outside of pandemic events.

The second source is from reductions in the probability of a pandemic occurring. Self-protection–the ability to detect outbreaks early on, perform contact tracing, and rush response to outbreaks–would allow the U.S. to avoid future pandemics. The third source is self-insurance: reducing the costs of a pandemic if it does occur. This involves having sufficient hospital capacity, the ability to quickly develop vaccines and therapeutics, and lower the cost of a pandemic that does occur.

