Ric Grenell Calls It “Treason” and Asks Where Congress Is

Rob Schmitt discussed Robert Malley, a potential spy for Iran, during an interview with Rick Grenell last night. Grenell explained what had gone on and described it as treason.

“Let’s explain for our viewers that there are political appointees that every administration gets to make,” Grenell said. “In the Trump administration, they made me a political appointee. The Biden administration has now been caught with multiple people who have been literally emailing the regime in Iran, asking them to approve different points, asking them what they think of this speaking engagement, working with the radical regime in Iran, and while a political appointee of Joe Biden at the state department and at the Department of Defense [Robert Malley was sharing information and consulting with Iran.].

“What is happening in Washington … [is] literally to be treasonous, treason…you get a political appointment from the Biden team.. where are our senators and our House members? This is a scandal as well as the border.

Grenell continued. “We could go on and on again about what’s happening at the border. We know there are terrorists coming through the border because the government is admitting that. They have captured more than 100 at the border, but what concerns me is they’re also admitting that 1.2 million people at the border were not captured. And now, in our country, that’s only what the government is admitting. Everybody knows that number is way higher.

“How many of the 1.2 million are terrorists? Take .1% of the 1.2 million illegal people in this country coming in. That’s 1200 arrests if you just do that point one,” Grenell concluded.

Watch:

