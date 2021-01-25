Ric Grennell said Donald Trump wants to run again

Rumors of former President Trump starting a Patriot Party are now quashed. He has been convinced that is not the way to go.

Ric Grennel said that former President Trump has said multiple times that he wants to run again, and he should run as a Republican. That should get the media’s attention. The MSM is asea right now without Trump.

“We’ll see if that holds,” Grenell said, adding that he believes there is a “long way to go.”

Donald Trump is the head of the Republican Party. He is still the most popular Republican leader.

