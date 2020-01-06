Ricky Gervais Obliterates Hollywood at the Golden Globes

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes festivities by telling the audience of Hollywood celebrities not to make a political statement. He joked about them knowing nothing of the real world (the first clip).

The full monologue in the second clip below annihilated Hollywood as the Twitter user said. Gervais was joking but the only problem is the premise of everything he said is true!

