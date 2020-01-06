Ricky Gervais Obliterates Hollywood at the Golden Globes

Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes festivities by telling the audience of Hollywood celebrities not to make a political statement. He joked about them knowing nothing of the real world (the first clip).

The full monologue in the second clip below annihilated Hollywood as the Twitter user said. Gervais was joking but the only problem is the premise of everything he said is true!

‘If you do win an award don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, you’re in no position to lecture the public, you know nothing about the real world…Just accept your little award, thank your agent…and f*** off!’ Ricky Gervais what a hero pic.twitter.com/ocS3U8thf0 — Max (@theposhgent) January 6, 2020

In case you missed it, @RickyGervais just annihilated Hollywood in his opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes: pic.twitter.com/PZzAYWJIck — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 6, 2020