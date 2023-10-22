Exit polls conducted for Switzerland’s public broadcaster show the country’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party is set to further strengthen its position as the largest faction in parliament.

Broadcaster SSR said the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was on track to collect 29% of votes, up from 25.6%, and more than they thought they would win in a legislation election held Sunday. The leading Green party lost ground. The election to fill the 200-seat lower house, the National Council, and the 46-seat Council of States, the upper house, will set the tone for the rich Alpine country as it adapts its self-image as a “neutral” country outside the European Union.

They plan to double down on neutral.

Later this month, the party is seeking to collect 100,000 signatures by May to trigger a vote on whether to enshrine “everlasting” neutrality into the constitution.

They also want to limit the country’s population to 10 million. They say they’re overstretched.

“We have problems with migration, with illegal migrants,” SVP President Marco Chiesa told SRF. “The Swiss people have given us this mandate but also given this message to all of Swiss politics.”

The party plans to cap the costs of transitioning to so-called sustainable energy.

Swiss channel info says it won’t shift Switzerland’s executive as a coalition or outright majority doesn’t form the 7-seat government. It is a compact between the largest parties. Ministers will be elected by lawmakers on Dec. 13. and the centrists already announced that they won’t challenge sitting members.

