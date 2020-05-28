Rioting mobs of thieves and arsonists likened to the Boston Tea Party

The National Guard will be called up to protect Minneapolis as riots worsen. Right now, it appears a few vigilantes are trying to stop the mayhem, one a woman with a knife, and in another case four men with guns. The arsonists and thieves are allegedly making history and are just like the Boston Tea Party, according to the Twitter mob.

THE MEN TRYING TO PROTECT STORES

Some Minneapolis citizens are trying to protect the stores from looting today, but the Twitter mob is angry with them for doing it. The mob is laughably calling the rioting, the Boston Tea Party

Here are a couple of examples of the nuts in the Twitter mob who think looting and arson is the same thing as the Boston Tea Party:

Oh, yeah, this is history all right. It marks the downfall of America.

THE STABBINGS

Black Lives Matter has led the rioting in Minneapolis and LA over the tragic death of a black man by a white cop.

A woman who said she was trying to protect Target was allegedly stabbing people robbing the store — black people. She had a small knife in her hand. The woman appears elderly and she is in a wheelchair.

We don’t know what the truth is regarding the stabbing. People lie.

This is her version:

