Rioting mobs of thieves and arsonists likened to the Boston Tea Party

The National Guard will be called up to protect Minneapolis as riots worsen. Right now, it appears a few vigilantes are trying to stop the mayhem, one a woman with a knife, and in another case four men with guns. The arsonists and thieves are allegedly making history and are just like the Boston Tea Party, according to the Twitter mob.

THE MEN TRYING TO PROTECT STORES

Some Minneapolis citizens are trying to protect the stores from looting today, but the Twitter mob is angry with them for doing it. The mob is laughably calling the rioting, the Boston Tea Party

Are people really comparing exploiting a man’s death to steal TVs from target to The Boston Tea Party? Good to know there are people out there protecting businesses. This is why we have a second amendment.pic.twitter.com/quPJNaFNCq — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) May 28, 2020

Here are a couple of examples of the nuts in the Twitter mob who think looting and arson is the same thing as the Boston Tea Party:

these fuckers would shoot the guys doing the Boston Tea Party because the East India Company didn’t deserve to have their tea dumped in the harbor 😔 https://t.co/NIt9eGwqBZ — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) May 28, 2020

The boston tea party was a historical moment that we’re taught in school when people rioted and protested against tax on tea. Now people are doing the same over the murder of an unarmed black man and suddenly it’s unethical and unamerican. spot the difference for me. — 💙 (@cindyktrilogy) May 28, 2020

Oh, yeah, this is history all right. It marks the downfall of America.

THE STABBINGS

Black Lives Matter has led the rioting in Minneapolis and LA over the tragic death of a black man by a white cop.

A woman who said she was trying to protect Target was allegedly stabbing people robbing the store — black people. She had a small knife in her hand. The woman appears elderly and she is in a wheelchair.

We don’t know what the truth is regarding the stabbing. People lie.

Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher. pic.twitter.com/EpcAAF0HLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

This is the racism a lot of white people will use in the coming days. In the original video you find out this woman had a knife and was stabbing people. But they are muting this video so they can make it seem like a group of black people attacked a disabled woman for no reason. https://t.co/5MCct2Z8Ba — Hot Girl Luna (@BigKumiteEnergy) May 28, 2020

At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked. pic.twitter.com/JxsXTB30xI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

This is her version:

LMFAOOOOOOO SHE ACTING LIKE SHE FOUGHT A WAR pic.twitter.com/vwssASGox6 — Jennifer is that enough? (@couldbeamos) May 28, 2020