DOJ now investigating the unmasking of Trump officials

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec announced Wednesday night on the Sean Hannity show that Attorney General William Barr has appointed John Bash, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, to investigate the unmasking by the Obama administration of Trump campaign.

Kupec said the Bash investigation will support the one by U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham into abuses in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

She said that unmasking is common but they look at the numbers and the reasons.

So far, lots of probes, no action. What do you say?

Watch:

